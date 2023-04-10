



SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – After spending the last several weeks in the receiving votes column, the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team returns to the polls, landing in the top 20 in both major rankings this week.

The Orange (7-5) moved back inside the top 20 for the first time since the Week three polls. Syracuse picked up 75 points in the USILA Coaches’ Poll, good enough for 18th, while netting 81 points in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll, slotting the Orange at 17th.

Syracuse knocked off No. 14/No. 15 Princeton last weekend, backed by 11 different point scorers for the team’s first ranked win of the season. This week’s Orange opponent, North Carolina (7-4), was ranked 12th by the USILA with 214 points and 11th by Inside Lacrosse, garnering 211 points.

Notre Dame occupied the number one spot in both polls this week, picking up 516 points in the USILA poll and 23 of the 26 first-place votes and 438 points (20 first place votes) in the media. The polls were split on second and third; Duke was second in the USILA poll with 483 points and one first-place nod while Virginia was ranked third by the coaches with 482 points and two top selections. The pair flipped in the Media as Virginia was slotted second with 410 points and two first-place votes while Duke was third with 406 points.

Eight unique 2023 opponents were mentioned in this week’s USILA Coaches’ Poll: No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia, No. 4 Maryland, No. 7 Johns Hopkins, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 20 Princeton, and Vermont received votes.

No. 18/No. 17 Syracuse takes on No. 12/No. 11 North Carolina for a neutral-site ACC showdown in Olney, Maryland. Game time is set for 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. Saturday’s clash will be carried on ESPNU