SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in 35 years the Syracuse Orange football program is 5-0. SU blowing out Wagner on Saturday at the Dome 59-0.

SU would take the opening drive of the game, marching 55 yards in eight plays. Garrett Shrader capped off the drive, scampering in from a yard out.

Sean Tucker would take over after that. Tucker pushed the lead to 14, on a 60-yard touchdown run. With 48 seconds to play in the first quarter, Tucker found the end zone one more time, helping Syracuse take a 21-0 lead.

Garrett Shrader would add a pair of passing touchdowns in the second quarter. Umari Hatcher hauled in his first touchdown of his collegiate career, on a 16-yard scoring strike from Shrader. Devaughn Cooper pushed the SU lead to 35, on a 22-yard receiving touchdown.

Shrader finished the game a perfect 17-17, for 238 yards and two scores.

The SU defense would hold Wagner to just 19 yards in the first half. With under seven minutes to play in the second quarter, Duce Chestnut intercepted Ryan Kraft’s pass, taking it back for the touchdown.

Three minutes later, Sean Tucker found the end zone for the third time. Tucker finished with 227 yards in the first half on 22 carries.

In the third quarter, LeQuint Allen added a rushing touchdown.

Syracuse racked up 388 yards on the ground. SU outgained Wagner 631 to 50 yards.

SU improves to 5-0 (2-0 in the ACC). The ‘Cuse heads into the bye week at 5-0 for the first time since 1987.

Syracuse returns to action on Saturday October 15th, at home against NC State.