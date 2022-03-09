(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse in March. A match made in heaven. At least it was Wednesday in Brooklyn.

The Orange played one of their best games all season in a 96-57 rout of Florida State. Cole Swider scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half to pace Syracuse to victory. With the win, SU will take on top-seeded Duke Thursday in the quarterfinals.

SU was forced to a smaller lineup early against the Seminoles after Jimmy Boeheim picked up his second foul. In stepped Syracuse-native Symir Torrence, and the smaller lineup of him, Swider, Joe Girard III, Buddy Boeheim, and a center created mismatches up-and-down the floor. Torrence had 9 assists to go along with 9 points.

The Orange outscored the Seminoles 23-9 in fastbreak points and made 7-of-15 shots behind the arc in the first half; compared to FSU’s 1-of-7 effort from three-point range. Thanks to the quick start, Syracuse led Florida State 49-26 at halftime.

And unlike recent big leads, Syracuse was able to keep the pedal to the metal in the second half. Buddy Boeheim, who scored 14 points in the win, hit a three-pointer around 4:30 into the second half to increase the Orange’s lead to 30. As the lead eventually pushed to 40, the game’s exclamation point came from a pair of Jimmy Boeheim dunks in the second half; both off passes from his younger brother Buddy.

Swider added 13 rebounds to his game-high 28 points. Girard scored 16 points along with 4 threes. Frank Anselem had one of his better games of the year with 9 points and 15 rebounds.

One big question for Buddy after the game was his interaction with FSU’s Wyatt Wilkes. When the two were under the basket in the first half, it appeared that Buddy punched Wilkes in the stomach. Before the “swing” Wilkes look to make decent body contact with Buddy. No foul was called on the play, nor after.

In the video player above, both Buddy’s dad/coach Jim Boeheim, his teammates, and Florida State’s head coach Leonard Hamilton defend Buddy.

ESPN analysts Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis said during their postgame show that they expect Buddy to get suspended by the ACC.

Duke now awaits Syracuse. The two will play Thursday at Noon on ESPN. The Blue Devils won both meetings with SU this season, including a 25-point win at the dome last month.