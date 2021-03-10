Syracuse routs NC State in the second round of the ACC Tournament

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots as N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team opened the ACC Tournament by routing NC State 89-68 on Wednesday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Buddy Boeheim carried the Orange early, scoring 20 of his game-high 27 points in the first half. Syracuse led 43-38 at the break.

SU would blow it open in the second half, outscoring the Wolfpack by 16.

The Orange finished 14-29 from three-point range. SU out-rebounded NC State 33-31.

Five different Syracuse players scored in double figures. Joe Girard III chipped in 14 points. Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier combined for 24 points and 12 rebounds. Robert Braswell came off the bench, adding 11 points.

Syracuse improves to 16-8 overall. SU has now won three straight games, and seven out of their last 10.

Syracuse returns to action on Thursday at noon to face top-seed Virginia in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals.