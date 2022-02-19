SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Men’s Basketball bested Boston College Saturday, winning by 20 points and moving to 14-12 (8-7) on the season.

Syracuse’s defense came to play only allowing five of 28 attempts to land from the 3-point line.

Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider led Cuse in point-scoring, each delivering 18 points. Boeheim recorded five steals, and Jimmy Boeheim scored a double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds.

The Orange will tip-off next against Georgia Tech on Monday in the Dome at 7:00 p.m.