Syracuse shines in opening win over Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio (WSYR-TV) — On a night where #OrangeNation was closely watching what Dino Babers would do with his “two-quarterback system,” it was sophomore running back Sean Tucker that stole the show.

Tucker rushed for a career-high 181 yards and a score in the Orange’s 29-9 win at Ohio Saturday night.

Tommy DeVito, who played solidly in the opener, threw for 92 yards on 11 of 17 passing, but it was his rushing effort that helped much maligned quarterback find his footing vs the Bobcats. DeVito ran for 49 yards and a touchdown in the opener.

Syracuse ran for 283 of their 383 yards against the Bobcats.

Things could not have started off better for the Syracuse Orange. Tucker had a 47 rush on the second play from scrimmage to set up DeVito for a six-yard rushing touchdown. On the very next possession, Ohio’s De’Montre Tuggle was bottled up by a slew of Orange defenders for a safety and a 9-0 Syracuse lead after the first quarter.

Syracuse and Ohio had their chances but exchanged field goals in the second quarter, giving the Orange a 12-6 heading into halftime.

The third quarter started like the second ended, with both offenses struggling to find the endzone. Late in the frame, Tucker took over again. The sophomore rushed for 28 yards, setting up back-to-back DeVito big gains. First, a 15 rush on a read option keeper, then the redshirt-junior found Anthony Queeley on 21-yard reception. The five-play, 73-yard drive was eventually capped off with another Tucker rush; this time from six-yards out to move the Orange out in front 22-6.

Cooper Lutz put the game out of reach with an 11-yard TD run with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter. Lutz now has two career rushing touchdowns.

Not to be forgotten is the debut of Duce Chestnut. The freshman defensive back seemed like he was everywhere on the gridiron Saturday night; especially when SU needed a stop. Chestnut registered 8 tackles (5 solo) and an interception to cap off the night.

Syracuse will return home next week for their Dome Opener against Rutgers Saturday September 11 at 2 p.m.