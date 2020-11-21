Syracuse shutout on the road at Louisville

November 20, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts to evade Syracuse Orange linebacker Stefon Thompson (27)during the first half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You could not tell the Syracuse was the team coming off its second bye week in its 30-0 loss to Louisville.

JaCobian Morgan made his second career start for the Orange and as impressive as he looked against Boston College, the same success was not there against the Cardinals.

Morgan went 5-20 for 40 yards, one interception and was sacked three times. He left the game with a undisclosed injury after being sacked with five minutes to go in the game. Rex Culpepper came into the game in his place.

Dillon Markiewicz made his SU debut as well but did not attempt a pass.

Louisville outgained Syracuse 413-125 in total yards running 79 plays to SU’s 38.

The Orange defense forced three first half turnovers resulting in no points. The Cardinals also forced three turnovers and scored 10 points off those turnovers.

Syracuse is now 1-8 (1-7). The Orange return to the Carrier Dome on November 28th to face NC State in its final home game of the season before ending the year at No. 2 Notre Dame on December 5th.