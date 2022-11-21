SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Forty minutes wasn’t enough to decide the first game of the Empire Classic between Syracuse and Richmond.

Joe Girard went for a career-high 31 points as the Orange pulled off a 74-71 overtime victory at the Barclays Center.

Syracuse jumped out to a 14-2 lead, but Richmond quickly closed the gap and the game was close the rest of the way.

Four players scored in double figures for SU. In addition to Girard’s 31, Judah Mintz was next in line with 16 points and four assists.

Jesse Edwards came back from early foul trouble to finish with 10 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks.

Freshman Chris Bell had his best game in a Syracuse uniform going for 11 points, including a jumper in overtime that gave the Orange the lead for good at 70-68.

Next up is a matchup tomorrow night at 9:30 p.m. against the winner of St. John’s and Temple.