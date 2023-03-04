SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Senior center Jesse Edwards (27 points, 20 rebounds, and five steals) recorded the first 20-plus point and rebound game since 2009 and his 13th double-double of the season in Syracuse’s (17-14, 10-10), 72-63, victory against Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10. The win marked SU’s sixth consecutive Dome victory versus the Demon Deacons.

Freshman guard Judah Mintz collected 17 points and five assists and Senior guard Joseph Girard III (16 points) added his eighth straight outing in double-digits in the triumph.

In SU’s regular-season finale, John Bol Ajak, Jesse Edwards, Joseph Girard III, and Symir Torrence were recognized in a pregame senior ceremony. The 2003 title team was celebrated during intermission and the day was capped off Gerry McNamara’s and Hakim Warrick’s jersey retirement.

HOW THE GAME WAS DECIDED

Eight unanswered points by Edwards effectively secured the outcome in favor of the Orange. The big man hit two-for-two at the foul line, a dunk and two layups to account for five straight makes. Wake’s Appleby connected his fifth 3-pointer of the night before Girard closed the 10-3 Orange run with a floating jump shot. Syracuse led Wake Forest, 62-47, with 7:47 to play and the Orange charged to a big win on senior day.

HOME COURT ADVANTAGE

Edwards (four points) and Joseph Girard III (two) put six of the first eight points on the board for SU, but the Demon Deacon’s mustered up an 11-3 spurt to take control, 13-9, with 12:04 to go in the opening stanza.

Over the following six minutes of play the Orange defense limited Wake Forest one point, while Syracuse collared 16 of its own. Girard, Mintz, Edwards, and Brown split the run evenly, contributing four points apiece. SU had a 11-point advantage, 25-14, with under eight minutes left before the break.

The next few minutes were back and forth but Wake attempted to trim the gap with five 3-pointers, three of which came from Tyree Appleby, but Syracuse entered halftime up 10, 39-29 thanks to seven unanswered SU points.

Orange Take Control

The visiting Demon Deacons returned from intermission with a 9-2 spurt, which was opened and closed with two free throws and a layup by Appleby. Syracuse still held steady, 41-38, with under 17 minutes left.

A 19-6 Orange run solidified the game in favor of the Orange. Edwards paced the Orange with 12 points, eight of which were unanswered down the stretch. With 9:26 left to go in the regular season finale, Syracuse led 60-44.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Edwards’ 27 points matched his career-best that he previously set at Boston College on Feb. 4th.

Edwards has the first 20 point and 20 rebound Syracuse game since 2009. In the six overtime win against Connecticut, Paul Harris had 29 points and 22 rebounds. The last time in a regulation game — Derrick Coleman did it twice in 1990.

Edwards’ 13th double-double of the season cements the big man in a tie with Oshae Brissett (2018-19) for the most double-doubles across the last 10 campaigns.

Syracuse has secured 11 of 13 victories in the series with Wake Forest series.

The Orange have won six of the last seven pairings against the Demon Deacons and six consecutive in the Dome.

The Orange grabbed a season-best 13 steals against Wake Forest, marking the most Syracuse has collected since Virginia on Jan. 30th (11 steals).

Edwards’ 20 boards marked his second career 20-plus rebound game.



UP NEXT

The Orange will now gear up for the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Seeding for the tournament will be released at the conclusion of tonight’s conference slate.