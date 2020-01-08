Syracuse squanders halftime lead falls to Virginia Tech 67-63

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — After its first 13 games were all decided by double digits, the SU men’s basketball team lost its second straight nail-biter on Tuesday night.

Virginia Tech used a 10-0 run in the second half to pull ahead for good en route to a 67-63 victory inside the Dome.

Elijah Hughes paced Syracuse with 18 points. Joe Girard and Quincy Guerrier both chipped in with 12 points while Buddy Boeheim added 10.

Virginia Tech freshman Jalen Cone led all scorers with a career-high 19 points. Cone finished 5-for-7 from three-point range, while the rest of the Hokies were a combined 5-for-29 from deep.

It’s the first time this season that Syracuse lost a game when winning the rebounding battle.

This also marks just the second time under Jim Boeheim that the Orange has lost its first three conference home games to start a season. The other time it happened, in 1996-’97, Syracuse failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

Next up is a trip to Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday. The 18th-ranked Cavaliers also lost Tuesday night falling at Boston College 60-53.

