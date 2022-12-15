SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the past three years, Garrett Williams has been a force for the Syracuse defense in the secondary. Thursday Williams said goodbye to SU, declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Williams is rated as one of the top cornerbacks in the Class of 2023. He played in just seven games this season due to tearing his ACL against Notre Dame.

In 32 career games at Syracuse, Williams finished four 152 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks and 27 pass breakups.

In other Syracuse football news, safety Ja’Had Carter becomes the latest Orange player to enter the transfer portal. Carter had a breakout year in 2022, finishing with three interceptions and a fumble recovery against Clemson that he returned for a touchdown.

In 31 career games at SU, Ja’Had Carter registered 138 tackles and 12 pass breakups. Carter will have two more years of college eligibility remaining.