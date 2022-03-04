(WSYR-TV) — It appears as though the Syracuse women’s basketball program will have a new head coach next season.

Athletic Director John Wildhack announced Friday that SU is beginning a national search for a head coach. The current acting head coach, Vonn Read, coached the 2022-23 season after Quentin Hillsman resigned before the season due to allegations of inappropriate conduct.

“This basketball team did some truly terrific things this season under very difficult circumstances,” says Wildhack. “I appreciate the team’s relentless work ethic – on and off the court – and I am grateful to Vonn for stepping up to provide such solid leadership during a time of transition.”

The Syracuse women have earned 12 NCAA Tournament selections, nine of them under Hillsman, including the 2016 national championship game. Despite a tumultuous offseason where a dozen players transferred and Hillsman stepped down, Wildhack believes the program can rebound.

“The foundation is in place for Syracuse to be highly competitive in one of the most elite women’s basketball conferences in the country,” says Wildhack. “Our next head coach will be a person with a strong vision who can inspire and lead, recruit and retain exceptional student-athletes to build on the program’s prior success. This will be an expeditious, efficient and thoughtful search that I am confident will result in the appointment of a top-notch coach.”

Read will serve as the program’s head coach until the search is completed.