(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball non-conference schedule is filling out. The team announced that it will play Bryant Saturday, November 26 inside the newly named JMA Wireless Dome.

This is the second time that these two programs will meet. The first coming was in November of 2020, an 85-84 Syracuse win.

Syracuse native and Liverpool grad Charles Pride led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament last season and averaged 17.7 points-per-game. Pride won a AA state championship with Liverpool 2018.

Below is a look at the announced 2022-23 SU Men’s Basketball Schedule: