Syracuse to host Le Moyne in 2021 Exhibition

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 19: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange reacts from the bench against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) Syracuse will host Division II Le Moyne in an exhibition matchup on Monday, November 1, in the Dome.

The two programs most recently squared off in a 2018 exhibition showdown. Syracuse claimed victory, 89-52. Elijah Hughes scored a game-high 21 points while Oshae Brissett (14 points), Tyus Battle (13 points), and Buddy Boeheim (13 points) each scored in double-figures.

The Dolphins are led by head coach Nate Champion, who is entering his second season at the helm at Le Moyne. The team did not compete during the 2020-21 season after the Northeast-10 Conference Council of Presidents voted to cancel regular season and championship competition for the conference’s winter sports. In his first season in charge in 2019-20, Champion led Le Moyne to a 19-9 record. The team earned an at-large selection into the 2020 Division II NCAA Tournament before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Syracuse was 18-10 last season and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year in which the competition was held. The 11th-seeded Orange upset San Diego State and West Virginia to advance to the Sweet 16 before losing to Final Four-bound Houston. Jim Boeheim, who ranks second in career wins among Division I mentors, is now preparing for his 46th season as head coach at his alma mater.

