(WSYR-TV) — In all the excitement of the dome getting a new name, the Syracuse men’s basketball program announced a non-conference matchup for the 2022-23 season.

SU will host Lehigh November 7, 2022, inside the newly named JMA Wireless Dome. These two programs were supposed to play one another this past season, but the pandemic forced its cancellation.

These two have been playing this matchup since 1923 but have not faced each other since 2015.

Lehigh, 13-19 last season, won ten games in the Patriot League before falling in the semifinals to the eventual champs Colgate. Syracuse, 16-17, suffered its first losing season since 1968-69.