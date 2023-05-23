SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse will host the College of St. Rose in a men’s basketball exhibition contest on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The College of St. Rose, an NCAA Division II program, competes in the Northeast-10 Conference. The Golden Knights were 9-20 a season ago. Brian Beaury, who compiled a 643-226 record in 32 seasons at the College of St. Rose, has returned to the helm after a four-year absence, following his 2018 retirement.

Adrian Autry, a former standout player and associate head coach with the Orange, enters his first year at the Syracuse helm. The Orange were 17-15 a season ago in Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. The Orange return starting forwards Benny Williams (7.2 ppg., 4.1 rpg.), a junior, and sophomore Chris Bell (6.6 ppg.). Syracuse has added transfer guard JJ Starling (11.2 ppg.), a native of Baldwinsville, N.Y., who played at Notre Dame last season, and Auburn transfer Chance Westry. Guard Judah Mintz (16.3 ppg.), a member of the ACC All-Freshman Team, is participating in the NBA Draft process while retaining the option to return to Syracuse.