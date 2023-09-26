SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ACC Network has released its men’s basketball games for the 2023-2024 season, and Syracuse University’s league journey starts Dec. 2 at Virginia.

On Tuesday night, Sept. 26, the ACC Network’s “Nothing But Net” revealed each ACC team faces six league foes in home-and-home series, with two of them being annual rivalry series.

Syracuse University’s home-and-home series who they will see twice include:

  • Clemson: Feb. 10 in Syracuse; March 5 in Clemson, S.C.
  • Louisville: Feb. 7 in Syracuse; March 2 in Louisville, Ky.
  • North Carolina: Jan. 13 in Chapel Hill; N.C.; Feb. 13 in Syracuse
  • NC State: Jan. 27 in Syracuse; Feb. 20 in Raleigh, N.C.

Syracuse University Men’s Basketball two rival series include:

  • Boston College: Jan. 10 in Syracuse; Jan. 30 in Boston
  • Pittsburgh: Dec. 30 in Syracuse; Jan. 16 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Syracuse also has 10 conference games that fall on a Saturday.

The following five are Dome games include:

  • Dec. 30: Pittsburgh
  • Jan. 20: Miami
  • Jan. 23: NC State
  • Feb. 10: Clemson
  • Feb. 24: Boston College

How to watch the games

Six Syracuse league games will be televised by the ACC Network, including home games with Boston College (Jan. 10), Florida State (Jan. 23), NC State (Jan. 27), and Louisville (Feb. 7), and road dates at Boston College (Jan. 30) and at Louisville (March 2).

If you’re watching on ESPN, 11 Syracuse ACC games are scheduled to be televised by the ESPN Family of networks.

The Orange are locked in for an ESPN matchup at North Carolina (Jan. 13) and will appear on ESPN2 for the pairing at Virginia (Dec. 2). Syracuse’s home games with Clemson (Feb. 10) and Notre Dame (Feb. 24) are either ESPN or ESPN2. The other seven contests on the network are either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The other three Orange ACC contests are slated for The CW Network. Those game are home against Pittsburgh (Dec. 30), at Wake Forest (Jan. 8) and at Georgia Tech (Feb. 17).

2023-2024 Syracuse Men’s Basketball Schedule

DateDayOpponentTimeArenaTV
Oct. 27FridayDAEMEN (exhibition)7:00 p.mJMA Wireless Dome
Nov. 1WednesdayCOLLEGE OF ST. ROSE (exhibition)7:00 p.mJMA Wireless Dome
Nov. 6MondayNEW HAMPSHIRE7:00 p.mJMA Wireless DomeACCNX
Nov. 8WednesdayCANISIUS7:00 p.mJMA Wireless DomeACCNX
Nov. 14TuesdayCOLGATE7:00 p.mJMA Wireless DomeACCN
Nov. 20Mondayvs. Tennessee at Maui Jim Maui Invitational2:30 p.m.SimpliFi ArenaESPN2
Nov. 21Tuesdayvs. Gonzaga/Purdue at Maui Jim Maui Invitational2:30/8 p.m.SimpliFi ArenaESPN2
Nov. 22Wednesdayvs. Chaminade/Kansas/Marquette/UCLATBDSimpliFi Arena
Nov. 28TuesdayACC/SEC Challenge vs. LSU7:00 p.mJMA Wireless DomeESPN2
Dec. 2Saturdayat Virginia*12:00 p.mJohn Paul Jones ArenaESPN2
Dec. 5TuesdayCORNELL8:00 p.m.JMA Wireless DomeACCN
Dec. 9Saturdayat GeorgetownTBDCapital One Arena
Dec. 17Sundayvs. Oregon in Sioux Falls, S.D.TBDSanford Pentagon
Dec. 21ThursdayNIAGARA7:00 p.mJMA Wireless DomeACCNX
Dec. 30SaturdayPITTSBURGH*12:00 p.mJMA Wireless DomeThe CW
Jan. 2Tuesdayat Duke*9:00 p.m.Cameron Indoor StadiumESPN2
Jan. 10WednesdayBOSTON COLLEGE*9:00 p.m.JMA Wireless DomeACCN
Jan. 13Saturdayat North Carolina*1:00 p.m.Smith CenterESPN
Jan. 16Tuesdayat Pittsburgh*7:00 p.mPetersen Events CenterESPN2
Jan. 20SaturdayMIAMI*TBDJMA Wireless DomeESPN2
Jan. 23TuesdayFLORIDA STATE*7:00 p.mJMA Wireless DomeACCN
Jan. 27SaturdayNC STATE*7:00 p.mJMA Wireless DomeACCN
Jan. 30Tuesdayat Boston College*7:00 p.mConte ForumACCN
Feb. 3Saturdayat Wake Forest*7:45 p.m.LJVM ColiseumThe CW
Feb. 7WednesdayLOUISVILLE*7:00 p.mJMA Wireless Dome
Feb. 10SaturdayCLEMSON*12:00 p.mJMA Wireless DomeACCN
Feb. 13TuesdayNORTH CAROLINA*7:00 p.mJMA Wireless DomeESPN2
Feb. 17Saturdayat Georgia Tech*5:30 p.m.McCamish PavilionThe CW
Feb. 20Tuesdayat NC State*7:00 p.m.PNC ArenaESPN2
Feb. 24SaturdayNOTRE DAME*12:00 p.m.JMA Wireless DomeESPN2
Feb. 27TuesdayVIRGINIA TECH*7:00 p.m.JMA Wireless DomeESPN2
Mar. 2Saturdayat Louisville*8:00 p.m.KFC Yum CenterACCN
Mar. 5Tuesdayat Clemson*7:00 p.m.Littlejohn ColiseumESPN2
Mar. 12TuesdayACC Tournament, Washington, D.C.TBDCapital One Arena