SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ACC Network has released its men’s basketball games for the 2023-2024 season, and Syracuse University’s league journey starts Dec. 2 at Virginia.

On Tuesday night, Sept. 26, the ACC Network’s “Nothing But Net” revealed each ACC team faces six league foes in home-and-home series, with two of them being annual rivalry series.

Syracuse University’s home-and-home series who they will see twice include:

Clemson: Feb. 10 in Syracuse; March 5 in Clemson, S.C.

Louisville: Feb. 7 in Syracuse; March 2 in Louisville, Ky.

North Carolina: Jan. 13 in Chapel Hill; N.C.; Feb. 13 in Syracuse

NC State: Jan. 27 in Syracuse; Feb. 20 in Raleigh, N.C.

Syracuse University Men’s Basketball two rival series include:

Boston College: Jan. 10 in Syracuse; Jan. 30 in Boston

Pittsburgh: Dec. 30 in Syracuse; Jan. 16 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Syracuse also has 10 conference games that fall on a Saturday.

The following five are Dome games include:

Dec. 30: Pittsburgh

Jan. 20: Miami

Jan. 23: NC State

Feb. 10: Clemson

Feb. 24: Boston College

How to watch the games

Six Syracuse league games will be televised by the ACC Network, including home games with Boston College (Jan. 10), Florida State (Jan. 23), NC State (Jan. 27), and Louisville (Feb. 7), and road dates at Boston College (Jan. 30) and at Louisville (March 2).

If you’re watching on ESPN, 11 Syracuse ACC games are scheduled to be televised by the ESPN Family of networks.

The Orange are locked in for an ESPN matchup at North Carolina (Jan. 13) and will appear on ESPN2 for the pairing at Virginia (Dec. 2). Syracuse’s home games with Clemson (Feb. 10) and Notre Dame (Feb. 24) are either ESPN or ESPN2. The other seven contests on the network are either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The other three Orange ACC contests are slated for The CW Network. Those game are home against Pittsburgh (Dec. 30), at Wake Forest (Jan. 8) and at Georgia Tech (Feb. 17).

2023-2024 Syracuse Men’s Basketball Schedule