Syracuse University running back Sean Tucker named semifinalist for the Maxwell Award

Printed from Syracuse University press release

PHILADELPHIA – Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker is 1-of-15 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding college football player.

Tucker, who leads the nation in rushing, has left Orange fans and national pundits pleased with his performance this season. He is one-of-four running backs and one-of-four ACC players still in the running for the award.

At 1,267 rushing yards, he leads all players and is one-of-three running backs with more than 1,000 yards this season. He currently sits third on Syracuse’s single-season rushing list, just 105 yards behind Joe Morris for the Syracuse record. He also leads the nation in all-purpose yards per game (167.2), which is made even more impressive considering he doesn’t return kicks.

Tucker is tied for eighth nationally with 13 total touchdowns – a mark that ties with teammate Garrett Shrader and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham for the ACC lead.

The Baltimore native has also set the program record for 100-yard rushing games in a season (8) and consecutive 100-yard games (7).

Syracuse has one prior winner of the Maxwell Award, with Don McPherson claiming the honor in 1987. This year’s winner will be selected live during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 9 on ESPN at 7 p.m.

The other semifinalists include Alabama QB Bryce Young, Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder, Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall, Iowa State RB Breece Hall, Liberty QB Malik Willis, Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, SMU QB Tanner Mordecai, Texas RB Bijan Robinson, USC WR Landon Drake, Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong and Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman.

The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF), XOS and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed statistical and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts have been added to the selection committee and have participated in the process. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete football reference in the country. XOS provides the Maxwell Club selection committee with access to game footage from all FBS colleges.