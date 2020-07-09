Syracuse University’s athletic director comments on the status of sports at SU

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On a conference call Thursday morning, Syracuse University’s director of athletics talked about the fall and what impact Wednesday’s Ivy League announcement could have on Orange sports.

On Wednesday, the Ivy League made the decision to call off all athletic competitions for the fall semester.

On the Zoom call Thursday morning, NewsChannel 9 asked what that could mean for Syracuse University.

“The ACC, athletic directors, and the conference staff, we meet on a biweekly basis. I’m part of a football subcommittee with three other ADs [athletic directors] and three other coaches, so the Ivy League announcement isn’t necessarily going to impact anything the ACC does or doesn’t do. The Ivy League announcement was one that we anticipated and we are still working diligently on a model that will have us playing in the fall,” said John Wildhack, SU’s Director of Athletics.

The ACC also announced on Thursday that it will delay the start of competition for all of their fall Olympic sports until September 1.

In a press release, the ACC said, “The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process.”

At Syracuse, the delay in competition applies to men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball.

The teams affected by the delay do not have their schedules posted online except for the men’s and women’s cross country teams. The two squads are scheduled to compete in the Harry Lang Invitational on Saturday, September 5 to kick off their seasons.

Football was not included in the ACC’s decision to delay competition, but the football season for all ACC teams doesn’t begin until at least September 2 anyway. The Orange are scheduled to kick off their season on Friday, September 4 at Boston College.

The sports that were affected by the delay will still be allowed to practice, as long as they follow the protocols in place.

The decision to delay competition for some fall sports was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors, according to the release.