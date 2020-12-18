Syracuse University’s Director of Athletics addresses media Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SU’s Director of Athletics, John Wildhack, addressed the local media today. He touched on a wide variety of topics including Dino Babers’ job security, the direction of the football program, basketball scheduling, the plan for spring sports, and the progress of improvements to the Dome. In regards to Dino, Wildhack made it clear that the head coach is not “on the hot seat” heading into the 2021 season. Wildhack hopes Babers is the coach here for “many years to come.” What the leader of the athletic department is looking for is visible signs of improvement within the football program following a disappointing 1-10 season.
You can watch the full announcement above.
