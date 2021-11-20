Syracuse upset by Colgate, ending 54-game win-streak vs. the Raiders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — February 24, 1962, that was the last time Colgate beat Syracuse. That was until Saturday.

The Raiders put up 100 points in a 15-point win inside the dome.

Syracuse, who started the game on a 17-2 run, trailed heading into halftime for the second straight game. Colgate caught fire from behind the arc, draining 11 threes in the first half. Jack Ferguson scored a team-high 14 points in the half, followed by 9 from Nelly Cummings.

As for the Orange, Buddy Boeheim continued his hot start. Buddy led all scorers in the first half with 15. Joe Girard III finally missed a three-pointer after beginning the season 9-9 from behind the arc. But SU was out rebound in the first half 22-18 as they went into the locker room, trailing 46-43.

Colgate continued to rain down the offense at the start of the second half increasing their lead to 63-53 after Ferguson finished off a fastbreak layup.

Jimmy Boeheim scored three of his 11 points when fouled on a layup. It brought the deficit down to six, but Cummings grabbed a key rebound off a miss and found Tucker Richardson for a three to extend the lead back to nine.

Colgate who made 18 threes and shot 45.7% from the floor, was led by Ferguson who dropped 25 points and hit six threes.

Girard had 27 for the Orange and Buddy scored 19.

The loss ended a 54-game winning streak for Syracuse against Colgate. SU, 2-1, travels to the Bahamas next week for the ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ tournament. SU will take on VCU Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

Colgate, 3-2, travels to Harvard Wednesday.