Syracuse voted 7th in ACC preseason poll, Boeheim earns 1st team selection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 11: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange shoots over Casey Morsell #13 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 11, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming Syracuse men’s basketball season, Jim Boeheim’s team was tabbed to finish seventh in the preseason poll.

Duke nabbed the top spot for the seventh time in the last nine seasons and was followed by Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia, and Virginia Tech to round out the top five.

Courtesy of the ACC

Buddy Boeheim earned the most votes for the ACC’s all-first team selection but finished third in the preseason player of the year voting. Meanwhile, Benny Williams received one vote in the freshman of the year voting.

Here are the results from 2021 ACC Tipoff preseason voting:

ACC Men’s Basketball Tipoff – 2021 Preseason Poll

School, Points

1. Duke (47), 1,132

2. Florida State (14), 1,034

3. North Carolina (5), 1,001

4. Virginia (9), 949

5. Virginia Tech (5), 857

6. Louisville (1), 791

7. Syracuse, 781

8. Notre Dame, 599

9. NC State, 555

10. Georgia Tech, 524

11. Clemson, 430

12. Miami, 428

13. Wake Forest, 274

14. Pitt, 253

15. Boston College, 112

First-place votes in parentheses; 81 total voters

Preseason All-ACC

First Team

Name, School, Votes

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37



Second Team

Name, School, Votes

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17

Mark Williams, Duke, 12

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Malik Williams, Louisville, 9



Preseason Player of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2

Mark Williams, Duke, 2



Preseason Freshman of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64

Trevor Keels, Duke, 5

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3

Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3

Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3

Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1

Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1