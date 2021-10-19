Syracuse voted 7th in ACC preseason poll, Boeheim earns 1st team selection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 11: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange shoots over Casey Morsell #13 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 11, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming Syracuse men’s basketball season, Jim Boeheim’s team was tabbed to finish seventh in the preseason poll. 

Duke nabbed the top spot for the seventh time in the last nine seasons and was followed by Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia, and Virginia Tech to round out the top five. 

Buddy Boeheim earned the most votes for the ACC’s all-first team selection but finished third in the preseason player of the year voting. Meanwhile, Benny Williams received one vote in the freshman of the year voting. 

Here are the results from 2021 ACC Tipoff preseason voting: 

ACC Men’s Basketball Tipoff – 2021 Preseason Poll 
School, Points 
1. Duke (47), 1,132 
2. Florida State (14), 1,034 
3. North Carolina (5), 1,001 
4. Virginia (9), 949 
5. Virginia Tech (5), 857 
6. Louisville (1), 791 
7. Syracuse, 781 
8. Notre Dame, 599 
9. NC State, 555 
10. Georgia Tech, 524 
11. Clemson, 430 
12. Miami, 428 
13. Wake Forest, 274 
14. Pitt, 253 
15. Boston College, 112 
First-place votes in parentheses; 81 total voters 

Preseason All-ACC 
First Team 
Name, School, Votes 
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68 
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52 
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49 
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46 
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37 
  
Second Team 
Name, School, Votes 
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25 
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23 
Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17 
Mark Williams, Duke, 12 
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9 
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9 
Malik Williams, Louisville, 9 
  
Preseason Player of the Year 
Name, School, Votes 
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28 
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16 
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13 
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12 
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5 
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3 
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2 
Mark Williams, Duke, 2 
  
Preseason Freshman of the Year 
Name, School, Votes 
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64 
Trevor Keels, Duke, 5 
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3 
Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3 
Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3 
Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1 
Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1 
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1 

