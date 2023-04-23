SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse will face Virginia Tech in the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 26 at 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The game will air on ACC Network and WJPZ 89.1 FM in Syracuse.

The Orange, which claimed a share of the ACC regular season title for the second time in program history, are the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Syracuse enters Wednesday’s game with a 15-1 record. The seventh seed Hokies defeated No. 10 seed Pittsburgh, 18-6, on Sunday afternoon to advance to the quarterfinals. Virginia Tech is now 10-10 overall.

The squads met earlier this season in the JMA Wireless Dome. Meaghan Tyrrell scored five goals and Delaney Sweitzer made a career-high 15 saves to lead Syracuse to a 16-5 victory.