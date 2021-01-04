Syracuse Will Host Pittsburgh on Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday that the Florida State at Syracuse men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, January 6, has been postponed. Instead, the Orange will host Pittsburgh on the same date.

The postponement follows a positive test and contract tracing within the Florida State men’s basketball program.

Syracuse 6-1 (1-0) will host Pitt 5-2 (1-1) at 4:30 p.m. and it will air on the ACC Network.

