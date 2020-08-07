Syracuse will increase testing during the football season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The start to the 2020 Syracuse football season has been delayed.

The Orange were set to begin preseason camp on Thursday, August 6, but did not commence practice as the players on the team instead voiced concerns about the ACC testing protocol and a concern that the other teams would not be as strict at following procedures.

As a result, SU did not practice on Friday, August 7 either.

Instead, Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack released a statement that the Orange will be testing twice weekly during the season starting the first week of competition on September 7.

His full statement is below:

Syracuse Athletics is committed to doing everything we can to support and protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, our staff and the campus and Syracuse communities. That is why, in consultation with the Onondaga County Health Department, medical professionals and public health experts, we developed a comprehensive strategy that allows our student-athletes to safely train to compete in the upcoming season. Our strategy includes frequent COVID-19 testing and comprehensive resources and services to support the mental, physical and emotional well-being of our student-athletes. At the request of our student-athletes on the football team, we will conduct COVID-19 testing twice per week beginning the week of September 7. We will also encourage our fellow ACC institutions to adopt twice-weekly testing for football to foster and maintain a healthy environment for all our student-athletes to compete within. Finally, Syracuse Athletics unequivocally supports our student-athletes in determining whether or not they are comfortable competing this year. We will continue to support student-athlete scholarships, regardless of their intention to compete, as helping them achieve their academic goals is our main focus and priority.” SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack

Syracuse is set to open the season on Sept. 12 at North Carolina.

Orange Nation contributor Stephen Bailey was first to report Syracuse did not start practice on time.