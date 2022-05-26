(WSYR-TV) — Kickoff times for the first four Syracuse football games of the 2022 season were announced Thursday.

SU will play three primetime games during the first four weeks. The Orange will start the season inside the newly named JMA Wireless Dome September 3 when they play host to Louisville at 8 p.m. It is the first time since 2018 that the Orange will begin the season at home.

Syracuse then travels to Storrs, Connecticut to take on UConn in another primetime battle September 10 at 7 p.m.

After a noon battle in week 3 against Purdue in the JMA Dome, the Orange have their third primetime contest of the young season. Syracuse will host Virginia Friday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Below are the complete details with the date, time and TV station:

9/3/22 (8 p.m.) – Syracuse vs. L’Ville (ACC Network)

9/10/22 (7 p.m.) – Syracuse at UConn (CBS Sport Network)

9/17/22 (Noon) – Syracuse vs. Purdue (ESPN 2)

9/23/22 (7:30 p.m.) – Syracuse vs. UVA (ESPN)