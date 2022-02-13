SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The No. 3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 23-6 victory against Binghamton on Sunday, Feb. 13. The Orange improve to 2-0 this season.

SCORING EARLY AND OFTEN

Graduate student Emily Hawryschuk scored an unassisted goal at the 11:11 mark of the first quarter to spark the Orange on a 6-0 scoring run. Binghamton (0-1) netted back-to-back goals, the second coming at the 8:50 mark of the second quarter, to cut the lead to 7-3, but it was all Orange for the remainder of the game. Syracuse scored nine unanswered goals on its way to recording its highest goal total since the 2018 season opener against Connecticut.

Senior Meaghan Tyrrell led a balanced offensive attack with five goals. Senior Megan Carney was right behind with four and senior Sierra Cockerille added a hat trick. Overall, 11 different players scored a goal and six recorded multiple goals.

Tyrrell now has 14 points on 11 goals and three assists through two games this season. She leads the team in all three categories.

DEFENSE CAUSES HAVOC

While the offense was clicking, the Syracuse defense put in another strong performance. The Orange forced 17 Bearcat turnovers and allowed just 14 shots. Sophomore Katie Goodale had two caused turnovers, while senior Sarah Cooper and graduate student Tessa Queri had three ground balls apiece.

MASHEWSKE ON THE DRAW

Junior Kate Mashewske helped Syracuse dominate in the draw circle. She recorded 10 draw controls as the Orange won 22-of-30.

UP NEXT

Syracuse hosts No. 6 Stony Brook on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. on Lacrosse Legends Day in the Dome. Katie Rowan ’09 will become the first player in program history to have her jersey retired in a pregame ceremony. Tickets can be purchased at Cuse.com/tickets for $5 in advance.

COURTESY of SU ATHLETICS