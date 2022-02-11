SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Senior Meaghan Tyrrell scored six goals to lead the No. 3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team to a 12-9 victory against No. 13 Stanford on Friday, Feb 11 in the Carrier Dome. Tyrrell helped make head coach Kayla Treanor’s debut on the Orange sideline a successful one.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Neither team could pull away in the first half as the teams were tied, 6-6, at halftime. The Cardinal (0-1) led 5-3 before Tyrrell scored three unanswered goals to put the Orange (1-0) up one, 6-5. Annabel Frist recorded the first of her three goals to send the teams to the locker rooms tied at 6-6 at intermission.

Junior Emma Tyrrell opened the second-half scoring when she found the back of the net off an assist from graduate student Sam Swart, and Meaghan Tyrrell followed with her fourth of the day as Syracuse took the lead for good and led 8-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

Frist briefly halted the Orange’s scoring run but Syracuse responded with three straight goals to put the game out of reach. Meaghan Tyrrell, graduate student Emily Hawryschuk and senior Sierra Cockerille all found the back of the net to give the Orange their largest lead of the night at 12-7. Stanford tallied the final two goals of the game for the 12-9 final.

DEFENSE STANDS STRONG

Syracuse did not allow a goal in the third quarter and forced 15 Stanford turnovers. Sophomore Katie Goodale made an impact in her first career start, recording four caused turnovers and picked up a ground ball, while senior Sarah Cooper caused three turnovers. Junior Delaney Sweitzer started in goal for the Orange and made two saves in the first half. Redshirt junior Kimber Hower started the second half and finished with five saves.

HAWRYSCHUK, CARNEY RETURN

Hawryschuk and senior Megan Carney returned to the Orange lineup after suffering season-ending knee injuries last season. Hawryschuk scored her first goal since Feb. 2021 on a free-position attempt, while Carney played in the Dome for the first time since April 2021. She finished with a goal and an assist.

TYRRELL REACHES MILESTONE

Meaghan Tyrrell picked up where she left off last season when she ranked third in the nation in points. Her six points against the Cardinal increased her career point total to 203. She now has 130 career goals.

UP NEXT

Syracuse is right back at it as it hosts Binghamton on Sunday, Feb. 13. Tickets can be purchased at Cuse.com/tickets for $5 in advance.

COURTESY OF SYRACUSE ATHLETICS