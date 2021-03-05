Syracuse women advance to ACC semifinal

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University women defeated No. 4 Florida State in the quarterfinal of the ACC tournament Friday afternoon 68-67. Freshman forward Kamilla Cardoso scored the game-winning layup.

SU trailed by as many as 15 points. Freshman Priscilla Williams left the game at the end of the first half after hitting her head on the court. She was taken to the hospital on a stretcher for evaluation. The Orange responded and scored 25 points in the third quarter.

The Orange were down one with five seconds remaining. Kiara Lewis missed a shot but Kamilla Cardoso was able to grab the rebound and lay it in to give SU the lead as time expired.

Kamilla Cardoso led Syracuse with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kiara Lewis followed with 12 points.

Syracuse will face No. 1 Louisville tomorrow in the ACC tournament semifinal. Tip-time is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the ACC Network.