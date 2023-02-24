PITTSBURGH, P.A. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Senior guard Dyaisha Fair (23 pts) knocked down seven 3-pointers and recorded her 15th 20-plus point game of the season in Syracuse’s (18-11, 9-9), 85-55, routing of Pittsburgh (10-18, 3-14) on Thursday night.

Sophomore forward Saniaa Wilson (12 points) finished the night shooting 100%, including 4-of-4 field goals and 4-of-4 at the line. Redshirt junior guard Teisha Hyman (12) collared her 13th game in double-digits and graduate forward Asia Strong (10) added her 12th game in double-figures.

Syracuse has its ACC bye week on Sunday and seeding for the 2023 Ally Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament will be released on Sunday evening after all league contests have concluded. The Orange are projected to face NC State in the 8/9 matchup on Thursday, March 2, at 2 p.m.