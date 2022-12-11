SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Every Syracuse player scored in a 30-point home win for the Orange Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.Syracuse improves to 8-2 overall with the 83-53 win over Wagner (4-5).

Syracuse was led by Dairauna Lewis’ fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Saniaa Wilson came off the bench to finish one rebound shy of a double double with 13 points and nine rebounds.



Syracuse closed the first half on a 10-0 run to lead 45-23 at the break. The Orange held Wagner scoreless for the final three minutes and 50 seconds of the second stanza as the Seahawks were 0-for-7 from the field and made one of their final nine shots in the half.



Lewis recorded her fourth double-double of the season and 46th of her collegiate career. She made the first five shots she took and finished the game shooting 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-4 at the free throw line.

Wilson came one rebound shy of her second double double of the season with 13 points and nine boards and a block.



Lewis was awarded the team’s hard hat after the game. She was the spark the Orange needed in the first half with her perfect field goal percentage and eight rebounds. She had six ‘hustle plays’ and was +14 on the box score. It marks the first time this season Lewis won the hard hat.



Syracuse continues its four-game homestand after finals week when the Orange host Wake Forest on Sunday, Dec. 18 for Alzheimer’s Awareness Day. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. on ACC Network.