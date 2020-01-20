Syracuse women roll past Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Four Syracuse players scored in double-figures as the Orange returned to the win column with a 68-51 victory at Pittsburgh. Junior Kiara Lewis led all scorers with 19 points.

She added nine assists, six steals and five rebounds in her 40-minute performance to give Syracuse (9-8 overall, 3-3 ACC) its 17th consecutive win against Pittsburgh (3-14, 0-6).

Junior Digna Strautmane scored 13 points and had nine rebounds, while Emily Engstler and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi each added 10 points in the win.

The victory is the 297th career win for Orange head coach Quentin Hillsman (297-153).

The Orange return to the Carrier Dome Jan. 23 to host Duke at 8 p.m. (ACC Network).