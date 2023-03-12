SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse women’s basketball team has been selected as the at-large bid for the Atlantic Coast Conference to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT). The field of 64 was announced on Sunday night through the tournament’s social media channels.

The full bracket will be announced on Monday afternoon including matchups, game dates and times as well as ticket information.

The Orange are 18-12 overall and post a 14-3 record at the JMA Wireless Dome this season. The 14 home wins mark the most in a season for ‘Cuse since the 2010-11 season when Syracuse went 17-2 at home.

The WNIT bid sends the Orange to the postseason for the 18th time in program history and its fifth WNIT. It will be the first WNIT appearance since Syracuse the Orange lost in the Final Four of the WNIT in 2012 to James Madison.

Felisha Legette-Jack becomes the first coach in Syracuse women’s basketball history to lead her team to the postseason in their first year.