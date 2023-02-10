SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse (16-9, 7-7 ACC) took the court Thursday, Feb. 9 in the JMA Wireless Dome with a top-25 win over #14 North Carolina (17-7, 8-5 ACC), 75-67.

Dyaisha Fair led the Orange in scoring with 23 points. Fair was assisted by Georgia Woolley and Dariauna Lewis who scored 20 points and 14 points, respectively. It was the second-straight game Woolley tallied 20 points and Lewis had her ninth double-double of the season. UNC’s Deja Kelly led all scorers with 32 points.

Felisha Legette-Jack earned her first ranked win in her tenure at Syracuse, while the Orange picked up their first win over a ranked opponent since December 1, 2021, when they beat Ohio State, 97-91.

Syracuse returns to action again in South Bend, Ind. on Feb. 12 with another top-25 matchup against #10 Notre Dame. It will be the second time this season that both teams have met. The last time both teams met, Notre Dame beat the Orange in the JMA Wireless Dome 72-56. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion.