Syracuse women’s basketball game against #3 Louisville postponed

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Syracuse Athletics



SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that the Louisville at Syracuse women’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15 has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive test and contract tracing within the Louisville women’s basketball program.

Next up for Syracuse is a trip to Notre Dame on Thursday. Tip-time scheduled for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected