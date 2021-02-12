Syracuse women’s basketball game against #3 Louisville postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that the Louisville at Syracuse women’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15 has been postponed.
The postponement follows a positive test and contract tracing within the Louisville women’s basketball program.
Next up for Syracuse is a trip to Notre Dame on Thursday. Tip-time scheduled for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.
