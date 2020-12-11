Syracuse women’s basketball game against Binghamton Sunday cancelled due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 05: Head coach Quentin Hillsman of the Syracuse Orange reacts in the second quarter against the Connecticut Huskies during the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Women’s Final Four Basketball Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 5, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quentin Hillsman and the Syracuse women’s basketball team will have a few more days of rest than they anticipated, after it was announced Friday that their upcoming game against Binghamton is cancelled due to COVID-19.

The undefeated Syracuse women’s basketball team was scheduled to host Binghamton Sunday, December 13, but due to a positive COVID-19 test result at Binghamton the game has been cancelled.

According to a spokesperson for the Orange, the game was cancelled “out of an abundance of caution after the confirmation of a Tier 1 positive COVID-19 test within the Binghamton program.”

20th-ranked Syracuse will be back in action Thursday, December 17 when they travel to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina.