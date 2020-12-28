Syracuse women’s basketball game scheduled for Dec. 31 postponed due to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women’s basketball game that was planned for Dec. 31 has been postponed.
The ACC announced on Monday that the game, which was going to be played at North Carolina, had to be postponed due to COVID-19.
“The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Syracuse women’s basketball team.”
Due to this, North Carolina will travel to Louisville for a Noon game on Friday, Jan. 1.
