Syracuse women’s basketball handles Pittsburgh 71-53, extends winning streak to four games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women’s basketball team is slowly working their way back into the NCAA tournament conversation after picking up their fourth consecutive win on Sunday.

The Orange controlled Sunday’s contest against the 4-21 Pittsburgh University Panthers from start to finish, as Syracuse cruised to a 71-53 victory.

Juniors Kiara Lewis and Digna Strautmane paced the Orange offensively, both shooting 7-for-14 from the field scoring 19 and 18 points respectively. Thankfully for the Orange, Lewis and Strautmane were on their game, because the other three Syracuse starters combined to shoot 2-for-16 from the field.

Strautmane’s game on Sunday was perhaps her best performance of the season. The junior’s 18 points were a season high, and her nine rebounds tied a season high.

Syracuse’s current four-game winning streak is their longest of the season.

It was also Play4Kay Day, and at halftime Syracuse recognized 15 women whose lives have been affected by breast cancer, including Syracuse’s own Tiana Mangakahia. Mangakahia also addressed the crowd on Sunday, thanking the fans for their support.

Halftime in the Dome. 14 women battling cancer all being recognized on the court. .@Tianamanga spoke to the crowd and thanked all the fans for their support @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/ej9sKQWOet — Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) February 16, 2020

With the win, the Orange improve to 14-11 on the season and are 8-6 in conference play.

Syracuse will continue to try and prey on the bottom-half of the ACC in their next matchup against Clemson on Thursday. It’s a home game for Syracuse with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m., the game will also be televised on the ACC Network.

