Syracuse women’s basketball hands Penn State their first loss of the season 82-72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22nd ranked Syracuse women’s basketball team had their first real test of the season Sunday against a 3-0 Penn State team. The Orange rose to the occasion and beat the Nittany Lions 82-72.

Redshirt senior guard Kiara Lewis poured in 26 points for the Orange, and that was despite shooting 2/11 from three-point range. Lewis led both teams in scoring and was active on the defensive end, collecting five steals in Sunday’s contest.

Redshirt senior Tiana Mangakahia filled the stat sheet once again Sunday, as she scored 14 points, dished out 8 assists and grabbed 6 rebounds. In her first three games since recovering from breast cancer, Mangakahia hasn’t missed a beat for the Orange.

The senior success continued with Digna Strautmane Sunday. The Orange forward scored 14 points, while shooting 50% from the field. Strautmane had a solid game on offense, but on defense is where she was a difference maker. The Latvia native picked up three steals and blocked four shots against Penn State.

This may be a common theme throughout the season, but on Sunday, 64 of the Orange’s 82 points came from seniors.

Syracuse fell behind 32-18 halfway through the second quarter, but the seniors showed their resiliency and immediately went on a 15-0 run to close out the half with a 33-32 lead.

The start of the second half was a back and forth battle between the Orange and the Nittany Lions. Syracuse grabbed control of the game for good when they went on a 25-7 run towards the end of the third quarter.

With the 82-72 victory, Syracuse improves to 3-0 on the season.

The Orange will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Miami to take on the Hurricanes, who are also 3-0. That game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. and can be seen on the ACC Network.