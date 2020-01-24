Syracuse women’s basketball has two 2020 McDonald’s All-Americans

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 03: Head coach Quentin Hillsman of the Syracuse Orange reacts in the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies during the semifinals of the 2016 NCAA Women’s Final Four Basketball Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Syracuse won 80-59. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Kamilla Cardoso and Priscilla Williams, two of Syracuse’s five players signed for the 2020-21 season, are McDonald’s High School All-Americans. Cardoso is the No. 5 ranked player in the Class of 2020 and Williams ranks 11th overall.

“I am extremely proud of Kamilla and Priscilla,” said Syracuse Head Coach Quentin Hillsman. “This is an amazing accomplishment for these two young ladies. They are among the elite and the honor is well deserved. The future is bright for the ‘Cuse!”

Cardoso is a 6-foot-6 center from Chattanooga, Tenn. The top center in her high school class, Cardoso has helped Hamilton Heights Christian Academy to an 18-1 overall record this season. The team is ranked No. 1 in the state of Tennessee and 11th in the nation.

Williams is a 6-foot-2 guard from Branson, Mo. She is the No. 3-ranked guard in the Class of 2020 and is in the middle of her senior season at Branson High School where the Pirates are 10-6 overall and are on a three-game winning streak.

Cardoso and Williams are part of the No. 4 recruiting class in the country that Hillsman signed on Nov. 13. Next season, the Orange will have four McDonald’s High School All-Americans on the roster in Cardoso, Williams, Kiara Lewis (2016) and Emily Engstler (2018).