Syracuse women’s basketball holds off Boston College for important road win

CHESTNUT HILL, MA (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse topped Boston College 89-79 Thursday night to get back in the win column and maintain head coach Quentin HIllsman’s perfect record against the Eagles. The ‘Cuse (11-11, 5-6 ACC) victory snaps BC’s (12-10, 5-6 ACC) two-game winning streak and featured a career performance from freshman Teisha Hyman.

“They’re a very good basketball team that plays aggressive and they really look to attack you off the bounce,” Hillsman said. “It was a gutsy game by our kids. We had a lot of players play tonight and they played tough and they played hard.”

Hyman played a season-high 31 minutes tonight, tied her career-high in points (16) and had a season-best seven steals. The freshman shot 70-percent (7-of-10) from the field and added two assists. This marked the sixth game Hyman has recorded double-digits.

“Teisha had a monster game and she’s that kind of player,” Hillsman said. “She’s a good player and she’s starting to get comfortable and we have to give her a lot of credit.”

Of note:

Coach Hillsman is now 12-0 all-time against Boston College.

Lewis scored 23 points to tie BC’s Emma Guy for the game-high total. The Orange guard has recorded six 20-plus point games this year.

Engstler grabbed 10 boards and scored nine points to end the day just shy of her ninth double-double of the year.

In the Orange’s last three games, the defense has forced 14-plus turnovers. Syracuse forced 21 turnovers tonight.

Boston College didn’t score a field goal for the first eight minutes, their first eight points all were from the charity stripe.

BC’s lone lead of the night was just a 1-0 advantage to start the game. Syracuse led for the remaining 39 minutes.

Thousand-point club member Gabrielle Cooper was scratched from the starting lineup before tipoff due to sickness. Hyman earned her first career start in Cooper’s place.

The Orange debuted their new grey uniforms in the win.

How it happened:

Lewis scored seven points in the first six minutes to help Syracuse go up 11-4. The Eagles strung together seven points to bring the score to 20-15 ‘Cuse, and a pair of free throws from each side made the score read 22-17 after the opening 10 minutes.

A trio of Orange were flirting with foul trouble after the opening stanza, with Strautmane, Hyman and Finklea-Guity all recording two personals in the first half.

The Eagles used five points at the start of the second to come within three of Syracuse, 24-21, but a 10-4 run gave the Orange a comfortable 34-25 advantage. Hyman hit a trey 30 seconds later to ignite a 10-2 push that put ‘Cuse ahead 44-28. BC threw in three more points in the final two minutes to enter halftime trailing 44-31.

Lewis led scoring at the half thanks to a 12-point first-half showing. Elemy Colome was a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe, and Engstler’s seven rebounds paced both sides. BC was led by Mikayla Dickens who scored nine.

Syracuse had to fend off a rejuvenated Boston College squad that strung together a 9-2 run in the first half of the third quarter to come within seven, 51-44, but a 9-3 run by the Orange put Syracuse ahead 60-47. Lewis, Strautmane and Finklea-Guity each recorded their fourth foul of the game in the third, Strautmane and Finklea-Guity briefly exiting the floor before being subbed back in ahead of the fourth quarter. Lewis stayed on the floor until the final 20 seconds when she was subbed out for six seconds. The Orange closed out the quarter with a nine point lead, 67-58.

‘Cuse and Boston College went point-for-point in the fourth. The Eagles largest offensive push in the final stanza was a 5-0 run, but they couldn’t string anything else together and fell to the Orange.

Up Next:

The Orange return to the Carrier Dome Sunday, Feb. 9 to host No. 5 Louisville at 2 p.m. (ESPN2) for National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Tickets for the game start at $10 for adults and $5 for youth under 12.

