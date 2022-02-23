(WSYR-TV) — The honors just keep coming in for the Syracuse women’s hockey team.

Wednesday, head coach Paul Flanagan and four players received conference awards.

Flanagan was named College Hockey America (CHA) coach of the year for the fourth time. Grad-student Jessica DiGirolamo was named the conference’s best defenseman for the second-straight season. Arielle DeSmet is the CHA’s goaltender of the year, Lauren Bellefontaine won the best defensive forward award, and Abby Moloughney won her second CHA sportsmanship award.

This all comes as the Orange won the CHA regular season title for the first time in program history. SU went 13-10-6 and 11-4-1 in the CHA this season. After winning the conference title, Syracuse is set to host the postseason conference tournament for the first time.

Syracuse, who also received a bye into the semifinals, will host the winner of the Lindenwood-RIT Friday. If the Orange wins that game, they will advance to Saturday’s conference title game. The winner of that contest earns a berth into the NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament.

Below is the complete schedule of the CHA Women’s Hockey Tournament:

Thursday, February 24 Quarterfinal

4 pm #4 Lindenwood vs. #5 RIT

Friday, February 25 Semifinals

12 pm #1 Syracuse vs. winner of #4/#5 game

4 pm #2 Penn State vs. #3 Mercyhurst

Saturday, February 26 Championship Game (2 pm)