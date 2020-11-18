Syracuse women’s hockey to open the season with Colgate this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The Syracuse University ice hockey team will play a weekend series against Colgate to kick off the 2020-21 season. The Orange will host the season-opener for both teams on Friday, November 19th at 6 pm at Tennity Ice Pavilion with the second game scheduled for Saturday, November 20th at 4 pm. Fans can watch Friday’s game live on Cuse.com, while Saturday’s game at Colgate will be available on ESPN+.

Colgate leads the series, 13-5-3. The last Orange win in the series was a 2-1 victory in the 2014-15 season opener at Syracuse.

Orange junior Abby Moloughney returns as Syracuse’s leading scorer from 2019-20. The College Hockey America (CHA) First Team selection shared the team lead with 28 points, including a team-high 10 goals. Seniors Kristen Siermachesky and Jessica DiGirolamo are the 2020-21 team captains and senior Emma Polaski is the assistant captain.

Syracuse head coach Paul Flanagan begins his 13th season as the Orange leader and his 23rd as a head coach. The 1980 St. Lawrence graduate has a career record of 404-288-66. Flanagan, who has led the Orange program since its inception in 2008-09, guided the 2018-19 Orange to the CHA championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. He has a 174-205-42 record at Syracuse. Prior to his Syracuse tenure, Flanagan coached the St. Lawrence women’s team for 10 years, guiding the Saints to five consecutive NCAA tournaments from 2004 to 2008, including Frozen Fours in four consecutive seasons beginning in 2004.

The CHA portion of the 2020-21 Syracuse Ice Hockey schedule will be announced at a later date.