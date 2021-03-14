Syracuse women’s lacrosse defeats Fighting Irish in a second-half comeback

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The second-seeded Orange women’s lacrosse team defeated fourth seed Notre Dame Sunday afternoon 15-12 in the Carrier Dome.

Six goals in the second half brought the Orange to its fifth straight win. Megan Carney and Emma Tyrrell each scoring two of those goals. Meghan Carney led SU with four goals and one assist.

The first half of the game was the first time Syracuse has trailed a team this season. During the second half, the Orange were up as many as five goals.

Katelyn Mashewske recorded a career-high 13 draw controls, breaking her previous best of 12.

Syracuse continues conference play on Saturday, March 27, at 5 p.m. against Virginia Tech.