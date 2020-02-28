Syracuse women’s lacrosse game set for Friday moved

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Due to concerns about the weather forecast from the University of Maryland Athletics Department, the women’s lacrosse game between 4th-ranked Syracuse and 9th-ranked Maryland will be played at the University of Maryland on Saturday, February 29th at the University of Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex at Noon.

The game between Orange (5-1 overall) and the Terrapins (1-2) was slated for a 3 p.m. start as part of a Syracuse lacrosse doubleheader in the Dome. The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team will host Hobart at 7 p.m.

Syracuse had plans in place to recognize its senior class and host Alumni Day because the game would have been Syracuse’s final game in the Dome this season due to the construction related to the roof replacement.

“We want to apologize for the inconvenience this causes our loyal fans, including the parents of our student-athletes and women’s lacrosse alumni,” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “We informed our colleagues at Maryland that the local weather forecast for the next few days is not expected to impact any of the home athletic contests we have scheduled but they chose not to travel.”

The remainder of Syracuse’s athletics contests scheduled at home this weekend will be played, including:

Friday, February 28, 2020

2:30 p.m. – Tennis vs. #15 Notre Dame (Drumlins Country Club)

7 p.m. – Men’s lacrosse vs. Hobart (Dome)

7 p.m. – Ice hockey vs. Robert Morris (Tennity Ice Pavilion)



Saturday, February 29, 2020

3 p.m. – Ice hockey vs. Robert Morris – Senior Day (Tennity Ice Pavilion)

4 p.m. – Men’s basketball vs. North Carolina (Dome)



Sunday, March 1, 2020

11 a.m. – Tennis vs. Louisville (Drumlins Country Club)

4 p.m. – Women’s basketball vs. Boston College (Dome)