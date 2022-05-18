EVANSTON, Ill. — A trip to Championship Weekend is up for grabs when No. 4 Syracuse takes on No. 6 Northwestern in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament on Thursday, May 19. Opening draw in Evanston, Illinois is set for 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Fans can watch the game on ESPNU and the ESPN Watch app or listen to the live broadcast on WJPZ 89.1FM in Syracuse. Live updates will also be available on Twitter (@CuseWLax).

‘CUSE IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

The Orange are making their 19th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse has an all-time record of 23-18 in NCAA Tournament play. The Orange are making their 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The ‘Cuse has advanced to Championship Weekend eight times and has played in the national championship game three times.

ORANGE UPDATE

Syracuse, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, enters Thursday’s game with a 15-5 record. The Orange defeated Princeton, 13-9, in the NCAA Tournament second round last Sunday. Senior Meaghan Tyrrell scored five goals to lead the Orange, while goalkeeper Kimber Hower made 11 saves.

Tyrrell and freshman Olivia Adamson are the Orange’s leading scorers through the first two games of the tournament. Both have recorded nine points and eight goals.

SCOUTING THE WILDCATS

Northwestern is the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated Central Michigan and Michigan to advance to the quarterfinals. The Wildcats are 15-4 overall.

Lauren Gilbert leads the Northwestern offense. She has recorded 95 points on 70 goals and 25 assists. Erin Coykendall has 76 points on 42 goals and a team-high 34 assists.

Madison Doucette has started all 19 games in goal for the Wildcats. She has an 11.69 goals-against average and a .412 save percentage.

THE SERIES

Thursday’s game marks the 23rd meeting between Syracuse and Northwestern. The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 15-7.

The Orange traveled to Evanston to face Northwestern on March 1. Syracuse led, 15-12, with 4:23 remaining, but Northwestern recorded the final three goals of regulation, the last coming with 34 seconds on the clock, to tie the game and force overtime. The Wildcats won the draw to start the extra session and Lauren Gilbert was awarded a free position. She converted on the opportunity to give Northwestern the 16-15 victory.

UP NEXT

The winner of Thursday’s game advances to the national semifinals on Friday, May 27.

COURTESY of SU ATHLETICS