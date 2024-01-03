SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse is ranked No. 5 in USA Lacrosse Magazine’s women’s preseason top 20 announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The Orange will face 11 teams that are ranked in the preseason poll or were considered for inclusion, including seven of the top 10.

Syracuse returns three of its top five scorers from last season in Emma Ward, Emma Tyrrell and Olivia Adamson. Ward earned IWLCA All-America First Team honors last season after dishing out 56 assists, which ranked third in the nation. Tyrrell posted career highs in points (67) and goals in 2023, while Adamson recorded 51 points on 30 goals and 21 assists. She also had 107 draw controls.

Delaney Sweitzer anchors the ‘Cuse defense. Sweitzer was the 2023 IWLCA Goalkeeper of the Year and a first-team All-America honoree. She finished in the top 12 in four categories in the final NCAA Division I statistics, ranking seventh in saves (185), eighth in save percentage (.505), 12th in goals-against average (9.20) and third in ground balls per game (3.71).

The Orange open the season against defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Northwestern on Saturday, Feb. 10 in Evanston. Six of Syracuse’s first eight games of the year are against teams that are ranked in the preseason top 20, including No. 3 North Carolina, No. 6 Maryland, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 10 Stony Brook and No. 13 Army.

Syracuse posted an 18-3 record last season and advanced to Championship Weekend for the second time in the last three years. The Orange also earned a share of the ACC regular-season title with an 8-1 mark in league play.