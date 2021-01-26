Syracuse women’s lacrosse releases 2021 schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse will face another challenging schedule in 2021 as 10 of its 14 games will be against teams ranked in the preseason top 20. The No. 3 Orange open the season at No. 5 Loyola on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Syracuse plays at Georgetown on Feb. 23, marking the first time the teams have met in the regular season since 2013. The Orange host its home opener on Feb. 27 against No. 6 Stony Brook in a rematch of last year’s thriller in the Carrier Dome.

The ACC opener is slated for March 6 at Duke. Syracuse returns home for a pair of games against No. 2 Notre Dame on March 11 and March 14. After another home game against Virginia Tech, the Orange go on the road to face preseason No. 1 North Carolina on April 3.

That game begins a stretch of four out of five contests on the road for Syracuse. After hosting No. 14 Virginia on April 10, the Orange play at UAlbany (April 13) and twice at Louisville (April 16, April 18).

Syracuse hosts No. 13 Boston College on April 22 and 24 before returning to Chapel Hill, N.C. for the ACC Tournament April 28 – May 2. The regular-season finale is set for May 6 at UMass.

The Orange posted a 7-1 record in 2020 and ended the season ranked No. 4 in both the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) and Inside Lacrosse media polls. Syracuse returns all but one starter from last year’s squad.