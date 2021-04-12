Syracuse’s Alan Griffin will test NBA waters and sign with agent

Mar 3, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Alan Griffin (0) reacts to his made three-point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 has confirmed Adam Zagoria’s report that Syracuse junior forward Alan Griffin will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and enter the NBA draft. He also expects to sign with an agent.

Syracuse assistant coach Adrian Autry said to NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti on ESPN’s Orange Nation, “I think all kids at our level ya know that’s their dream and I think for Alan he has an NBA skill set that he can really shoot the ball. He was really good for us. He was a hard worker. He felt like it was his time to chase his dream and put 100 percent effort into that and we wish him well.”

Griffin only played one season for SU after transferring from Illinois. He averaged 13 points a game and nearly six rebounds in the 2020-21 season.

Griffin is the sixth player to leave the Syracuse program this off-season. Kadary Richmond, Woody Newton, Robert Braswell, and John Bol Ajak have entered the transfer portal. Marek Dolezaj has plans to play professional basketball next season.