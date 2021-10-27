Syracuse’s Anthony Queeley making an impact on and off the field

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – One moment can change your life forever. It was at this moment in this game that Anthony Queeley realized he was made for the game of football.



“I caught the ball and scored. It was a whole different feeling. I’m like wow, this is crazy. I could definitely play at the next level.”





He was right. Colleges came knocking on his door. It was Syracuse and Dino Babers that stole his heart.



“He’s a person that preaches things that I value a lot. He preaches don’t lie, don’t steal, and trust. That spoke to me a lot.”



Queeley is a redshirt sophomore but the wide receiver has made quite a name for himself on the football field.



“The amount of hours, pain, work, blood, sweat, and tears into this game is a good feeling seeing it just help the team.”



Queeley is also making an effort off the field. He recently added entrepreneur to his resume.



“Any company that sells shoes I can buy that shoe for the retail price and sell it for the resell price which is secondary.”



Whether he is heading to the NFL or continuing to grow his business, Queeley is content knowing that he’ll be successful wherever life takes him.